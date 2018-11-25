Grand City Properties (GYC) Given a €22.30 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.30 ($25.93) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.71 ($28.73).

GYC opened at €21.14 ($24.58) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

