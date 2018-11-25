Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, insider John Croteau sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,733.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Mcmullan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,043 shares of company stock worth $459,764 in the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Shares of MTSI opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.29. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $38.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $151.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

