Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG comprises approximately 0.3% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Golar LNG worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $46,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,412,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 212,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 169,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,457,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,317,000 after buying an additional 140,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,997,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

GLNG opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.58 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. Analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is -34.01%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

