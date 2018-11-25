Greene King plc (GNK) Receives GBX 561 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Greene King plc (LON:GNK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 561 ($7.33).

GNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Greene King to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Get Greene King alerts:

GNK traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 511.60 ($6.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. Greene King has a 12 month low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Greene King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.