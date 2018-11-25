Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 21.4% during the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 25.9% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 72.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

