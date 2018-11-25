Happycoin (HPC) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00009211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. Happycoin has a market cap of $6.35 million and $8,637.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.02274976 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007231 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000327 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000750 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001448 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00001625 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 17,185,293 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.