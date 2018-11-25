Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $26,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,560,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 608,108 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $25,227,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,500.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 627,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 588,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 577,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 12,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $547,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,095.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/harley-davidson-inc-hog-shares-bought-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.