Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. Analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

