Head-To-Head Comparison: MMA Capital Management (MMAC) & Forestar Group (FOR)

MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

MMA Capital Management has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forestar Group has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MMA Capital Management and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital Management 180.49% 7.13% 3.17% Forestar Group 37.75% -0.45% -0.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of MMA Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of MMA Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Forestar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MMA Capital Management and Forestar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital Management $36.83 million 4.32 $19.40 million N/A N/A Forestar Group $114.32 million 5.75 $50.25 million N/A N/A

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than MMA Capital Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MMA Capital Management and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Forestar Group beats MMA Capital Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMA Capital Management

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits. It also raises, invests in, and manages private real estate funds, which invests in residential real estate. The company was formerly known as Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Management, LLC in September 2014. MMA Capital Management, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate development company. The company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily single-family residential and mixed-use communities. It also sells residential lots to home builders; and commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, Forestar Group Inc. had 49 entitled, developed, or under development projects in 11 states and 16 markets planned for residential and commercial uses in the United States. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

