Head-To-Head Comparison: Sigma Labs (SGLB) vs. SMITHS GRP PLC/S (SMGZY)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of SMITHS GRP PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and SMITHS GRP PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -1,194.04% -179.11% -152.58% SMITHS GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sigma Labs and SMITHS GRP PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 SMITHS GRP PLC/S 2 3 1 0 1.83

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Labs and SMITHS GRP PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $640,000.00 19.44 -$4.57 million ($1.04) -1.38 SMITHS GRP PLC/S $4.33 billion 1.62 $373.50 million $1.21 14.64

SMITHS GRP PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs. Sigma Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMITHS GRP PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sigma Labs has a beta of -1.51, meaning that its stock price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SMITHS GRP PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sigma Labs does not pay a dividend. SMITHS GRP PLC/S pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SMITHS GRP PLC/S beats Sigma Labs on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About SMITHS GRP PLC/S

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Medical division provides specialty medical devices and consumables, including infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in the areas of diagnostics and emergency patient transport. It serves hospitals, surgery centers, clinics, and home care providers; and other medical device manufacturers. The Smiths Detection division offers sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Smiths Interconnect division provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems for applications in the defense, semiconductor test, medical, space, commercial aerospace, and rail markets. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for aerospace, consumer products, construction, medical, and industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group plc in 2000. Smiths Group plc was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

