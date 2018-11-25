Head-To-Head Contrast: HyreCar (HYRE) vs. Ryder System (R)

Ryder System (NYSE:R) and HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ryder System and HyreCar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System 1 4 7 0 2.50 HyreCar 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ryder System presently has a consensus target price of $79.10, suggesting a potential upside of 47.52%. HyreCar has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.42%. Given HyreCar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Ryder System.

Dividends

Ryder System pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. HyreCar does not pay a dividend. Ryder System pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryder System has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Ryder System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of HyreCar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ryder System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ryder System and HyreCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System 9.98% 9.88% 2.35% HyreCar N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryder System and HyreCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System $7.33 billion 0.39 $790.55 million $4.53 11.84 HyreCar $3.22 million 6.95 -$4.27 million N/A N/A

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than HyreCar.

Summary

Ryder System beats HyreCar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services. This segment also provides access to diesel fuel; offers fuel services, such as fuel planning and tax reporting, centralized billing, fuel cards, and fuel monitoring services; and sells used vehicles through its 53 retail sales centers and Usedtrucks.Ryder.com Website. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, technology and communication systems support, and other technical support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as managing the flow of goods from the receiving to the shipping function; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and providing shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services. This segment also offers transportation management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services through technological and Web-based solutions; and knowledge-based professional services. Ryder System, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

