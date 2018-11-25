Head to Head Contrast: Prospect Global Resources (PGRX) versus Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN)

Prospect Global Resources (OTCMKTS:PGRX) and Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Prospect Global Resources has a beta of -5.01, indicating that its share price is 601% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xinyuan Real Estate has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Xinyuan Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Prospect Global Resources does not pay a dividend. Xinyuan Real Estate has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prospect Global Resources and Xinyuan Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xinyuan Real Estate $1.98 billion 0.17 $63.62 million N/A N/A

Xinyuan Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Global Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prospect Global Resources and Xinyuan Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Xinyuan Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Xinyuan Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Prospect Global Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prospect Global Resources and Xinyuan Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Global Resources N/A N/A N/A Xinyuan Real Estate 1.82% 4.36% 0.43%

Summary

Xinyuan Real Estate beats Prospect Global Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prospect Global Resources

Prospect Global Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resources and related fertilizer materials and products in the United States. It has interests in the Holbrook potash project that consists of permits and leases on 147 mineral estate sections covering approximately 90,000 acres in the Holbrook Basin of eastern Arizona. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land and direct negotiations. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, culture and media, property decoration, electronic commerce, technical, and management consulting services; operates retail stores; sells construction materials; develops technologies; and installs intercom systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

