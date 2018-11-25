Head to Head Review: Glassbridge Enterprises (GLAE) vs. Qualstar (QBAK)

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Glassbridge Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Glassbridge Enterprises and Qualstar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glassbridge Enterprises $36.50 million 0.05 -$8.39 million N/A N/A Qualstar $10.64 million 0.95 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Qualstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glassbridge Enterprises and Qualstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glassbridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Qualstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Glassbridge Enterprises and Qualstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glassbridge Enterprises 4.23% N/A -11.76% Qualstar 17.12% 31.94% 22.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Qualstar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Qualstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Glassbridge Enterprises has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualstar has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qualstar beats Glassbridge Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. Its storage solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution. The company also offers investment advisory services. It serves businesses and individual consumers through distributors, wholesalers, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand name; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. It also provides data storage devices used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. The company's tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. It serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and lower and middle market companies through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Glassbridge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glassbridge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.