Head to Head Review: Renmin Tianli Group (ABAC) vs. Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Renmin Tianli Group (NASDAQ:ABAC) and Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Renmin Tianli Group has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cal-Maine Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Renmin Tianli Group does not pay a dividend. Cal-Maine Foods pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cal-Maine Foods has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renmin Tianli Group and Cal-Maine Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renmin Tianli Group $27.00 million 0.45 $1.10 million N/A N/A Cal-Maine Foods $1.50 billion 1.52 $125.93 million $2.84 16.56

Cal-Maine Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Renmin Tianli Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Renmin Tianli Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Renmin Tianli Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Renmin Tianli Group and Cal-Maine Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renmin Tianli Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cal-Maine Foods 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Cal-Maine Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cal-Maine Foods is more favorable than Renmin Tianli Group.

Profitability

This table compares Renmin Tianli Group and Cal-Maine Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renmin Tianli Group 2.90% 0.88% 0.85% Cal-Maine Foods 9.76% 18.99% 15.26%

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods beats Renmin Tianli Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renmin Tianli Group

Renmin Tianli Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business of breeding, raising, and selling hogs in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hog Farming and Retail. The Hog Farming segment offers black market hogs, black breeder hogs, and processed black pork products primarily to hog brokers, hog farmers, and slaughterhouses. The Retail segment sells specialty processed black hog meat products under the Xiduhei name through supermarkets and to restaurants, hotels, and other outlets, as well as direct to consumers through Internet. The company was formerly known as Aoxin Tianli Group, Inc. and changed its name to Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. in October 2017. Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company was founded in 1957 and is based in Jackson, Mississippi.

