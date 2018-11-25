Helena Gottschling Sells 1,079 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) insider Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.81, for a total transaction of C$103,378.99.

Helena Gottschling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.31, for a total transaction of C$106,076.49.

On Monday, September 24th, Helena Gottschling sold 1,079 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.05, for a total transaction of C$112,269.95.

RY stock opened at C$95.06 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$93.13 and a 1 year high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.0181257766064 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

