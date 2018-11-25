Helical (HLCL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 432 ($5.64) price target on shares of Helical in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of Helical stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Wednesday. Helical has a 12 month low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 386.50 ($5.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%.

In other news, insider Tim Murphy purchased 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,356.75 ($1,772.83).

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

