Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Holdings Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 24,413 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 446.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 131,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 36.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 208,700 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 15.4% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 114,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of HTBK opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $615.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $150,227.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,461.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $146,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

