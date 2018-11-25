Homology Medicines Inc (FIXX) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,700,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,409,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,192,000 after purchasing an additional 384,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 525,900 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $10,623,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $20.19 on Friday. Homology Medicines Inc has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

