Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 267.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 155.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $143.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.30 and a 1-year high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,944,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,783.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

