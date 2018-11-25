Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 45.9% Over Last Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.23 or 0.00163573 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Binance and DragonEX. Horizen has a market capitalization of $32.56 million and $1.05 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 45.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.01708389 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00493290 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00033661 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010395 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00034346 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 5,230,388 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, COSS, OKEx, Cryptopia, Graviex, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bittrex, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

