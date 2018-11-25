Howard Hughes Medical Institute Sells 20,000 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.6% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 434.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.82.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $182.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $140.61 and a 1-year high of $225.35. The company has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

