Hshare (HSR) Price Hits $2.26 on Top Exchanges

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Hshare coin can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Allcoin and Kucoin. During the last week, Hshare has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hshare has a total market capitalization of $98.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014092 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00084994 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000735 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hshare Coin Profile

Hshare uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The official website for Hshare is h.cash. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, EXX, OKEx, ACX, Binance, Huobi, Coinnest, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

