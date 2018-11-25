Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,676.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 28.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $105.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $149.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

