Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Receives $4.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts recently commented on HDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of HDSN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 34,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth $290,000. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 828,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 256.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 79,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 57,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 123.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 80,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

