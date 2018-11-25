Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT) Given $4.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 56 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

NYSE HCFT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.42. 19,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,737. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 20.81 and a quick ratio of 20.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,528,000. XL Group Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $11,359,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,981,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,835,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 153.0% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 442,328 shares during the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

