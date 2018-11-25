Huntsman Co. (HUN) Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,947 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HUN shares. ValuEngine lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MED reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In other news, insider Rohit Aggarwal sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $56,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,067 shares in the company, valued at $683,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Douglas bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $161,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,782 shares of company stock valued at $234,492. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.67. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

