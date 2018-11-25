Huntsman Co. (HUN) Stake Lowered by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,165,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,494 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 72.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,593,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,410 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Huntsman by 1,032.6% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,685,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 54.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,240 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Huntsman by 10.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,453,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,895 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 price target on Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In other Huntsman news, insider Rohit Aggarwal sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $56,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,067 shares in the company, valued at $683,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Douglas acquired 7,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,782 shares of company stock worth $234,492. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUN opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.67. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/huntsman-co-hun-stake-lowered-by-bank-of-hawaii.html.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.