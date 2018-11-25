Husky Energy’s (HUSKF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 price target on Husky Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Husky Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of HUSKF stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

