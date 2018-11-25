Hydrogen (HYDRO) Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the dollar. Hydrogen has a total market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydrogen token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, CoinEx and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024240 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00128184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00191288 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.94 or 0.07988154 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI.

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, DEx.top, BitForex, IDAX, BitMart, Token Store, Mercatox, IDEX, CoinEx, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

