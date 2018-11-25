ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) is Thomas White International Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the quarter. ICICI Bank makes up 1.6% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Meristem LLP lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 15,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBN opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.40. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

