Ikkuma Resources (IKM) Price Target Raised to C$0.68

Ikkuma Resources (CVE:IKM) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$0.67 to C$0.68 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Shares of IKM opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. Ikkuma Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ikkuma Resources (CVE:IKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ikkuma Resources will post -0.132452832687789 earnings per share for the current year.

Ikkuma Resources Company Profile

Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.

