Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,756,600 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.26% of Imperial Oil worth $66,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 78.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,558,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 686,675 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 69.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,372,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,605,000 after buying an additional 561,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Imperial Oil by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,171,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,930,000 after buying an additional 75,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Imperial Oil by 26.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after buying an additional 215,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Imperial Oil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 939,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,234,000 after buying an additional 61,760 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

