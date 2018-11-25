Infinera (INFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Northland Securities raised Infinera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinera from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 target price on Infinera and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Infinera stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $799.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.52. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.18%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, CFO Brad Feller acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David W. Heard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $506,300. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Infinera by 100.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Infinera by 21.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

