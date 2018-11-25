Infratil Ltd (IFT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on December 14th

Infratil Ltd (ASX:IFT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th.

Infratil stock opened at A$3.35 ($2.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Infratil has a 1-year low of A$2.54 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of A$3.06 ($2.17).

About Infratil

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure and utility businesses and investments in New Zealand, Australia, and the United States. It operates through seven segments: Trustpower, Tilt Renewables, Wellington International Airport, NZ Bus, Perth Energy, Associate Companies, and Other. The company generates electricity from hydro and wind farms, as well as offers retailing, electricity, natural gas, bottled LNG, and telecommunication services.

