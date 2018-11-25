Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.63

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $54.78, with a volume of 5607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, September 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $488.77 million, a P/E ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, insider Alan D. Gold bought 67,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,554,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $21,037,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 169.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 88,070 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 120,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 68.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

