Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $489.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.66% and a negative net margin of 232.58%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 49,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $263,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,660,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 174,911 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 530,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.