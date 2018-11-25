Insider Buying: Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM) Insider Buys £16,000 in Stock

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,906.83).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 25th, Michael Tobin purchased 544,881 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,448.81 ($7,119.84).

On Wednesday, October 17th, Michael Tobin bought 250,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,266.69).

On Thursday, October 11th, Michael Tobin bought 188,508 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,885.08 ($2,463.19).

On Thursday, October 4th, Michael Tobin bought 1,176,470 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £23,529.40 ($30,745.33).

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Friday. Audioboom Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

