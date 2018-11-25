Insider Buying: Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 5,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,350.00.

Marty Leigh Proctor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 5,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.08 per share, with a total value of C$60,400.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 5,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.61 per share, with a total value of C$63,050.00.

Shares of TSE VII opened at C$11.07 on Friday. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$10.89 and a 12 month high of C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VII. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$31.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.38.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

