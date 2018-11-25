Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on INSY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on Insys Therapeutics and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insys Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insys Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of INSY opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Insys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $487.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.88% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insys Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 303.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

