Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.06.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of -1.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.24 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 645.54% and a negative net margin of 202.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $5,053,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,550,342.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Shapiro sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $83,983.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,168.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,101 shares of company stock valued at $6,230,628. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.