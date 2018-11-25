International Speedway Corp (ISCA) Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.49% of International Speedway worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of International Speedway by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Speedway by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Speedway in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Speedway by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after buying an additional 169,477 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Speedway by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 853,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,134,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Speedway stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. International Speedway Corp has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.21.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 38.82%. The business had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Speedway Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISCA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Pivotal Research cut International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

