Intuit (INTU) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Argus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price cut by Argus from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intuit from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.88.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $197.05 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

In other news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $57,899,629.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,445 shares in the company, valued at $94,580,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total value of $808,842.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,793.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 622,236 shares of company stock worth $137,883,071. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,997,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,319,968,000 after acquiring an additional 704,771 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,199,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 259,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 114,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,944,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,143,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $942,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

