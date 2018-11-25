Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,387,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,629,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,172,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $622,646,000 after purchasing an additional 609,465 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,758,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,337,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $431,317.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,296.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.04, for a total value of $121,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379,175 shares in the company, valued at $204,769,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,846. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.59.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $489.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.75 and a 12 month high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/intuitive-surgical-inc-isrg-shares-sold-by-ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board.html.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.