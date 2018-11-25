Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $44,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.64 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

