Investment Technology Group (ITG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investment Technology Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Investment Technology Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Investment Technology Group alerts:

ITG stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $991.56 million, a PE ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 1.12. Investment Technology Group has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.97 million. Investment Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investment Technology Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Investment Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,054,000 after purchasing an additional 296,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 144.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Investment Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Investment Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Investment Technology Group

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.