Investors Buy iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) on weakness during trading on Friday. $50.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.66 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $104.65

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,533,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,513,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,526,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,448 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,006,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,977 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,047,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,850 shares during the period.

