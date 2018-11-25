Investors Sell General Motors (GM) on Strength (GM)

Traders sold shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $19.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.70 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, General Motors had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. General Motors traded up $0.38 for the day and closed at $35.93

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Nomura dropped coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,260,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,802,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $229,021,000 after acquiring an additional 103,511 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 666,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,321 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,019,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,654,000 after acquiring an additional 853,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

