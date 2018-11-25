Investors Sell Shares of Express Scripts (ESRX) on Strength (ESRX)

Investors sold shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $19.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.05 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Express Scripts had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Express Scripts traded up $1.48 for the day and closed at $96.81

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Express Scripts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $520,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESRX. Capital International Investors increased its position in Express Scripts by 370.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,842,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325,455 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Express Scripts during the second quarter worth $204,846,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Express Scripts by 124.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,971,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Express Scripts by 72.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Express Scripts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,305,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,396,000 after acquiring an additional 580,336 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

