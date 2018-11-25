Investors Sell Walmart (WMT) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) on strength during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $74.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.91 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Walmart had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Walmart traded up $0.93 for the day and closed at $95.10Specifically, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $58,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,415,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $904,946.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,402 shares in the company, valued at $15,554,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,180,531 shares of company stock worth $973,815,091. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Walmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Independent Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

Get Walmart alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $278.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/investors-sell-walmart-wmt-on-strength-after-insider-selling.html.

Walmart Company Profile (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.