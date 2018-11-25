IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.23 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $764.16 million and $21.23 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00007246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coinone, OKEx and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00125247 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00189951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $318.87 or 0.08403987 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026894 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinFalcon, Coinone, Bitfinex, Binance, Cobinhood, Exrates, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

